Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 23: Leaders report 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Nirenberg reported 159,519 total COVID-19 cases and 1,892 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,684 new cases as of Saturday. Eighteen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,806.

City officials also reported that 1,375 patients are hospitalized, 414 are in the intensive care unit and 252 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

There were 174 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.