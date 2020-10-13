Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 13: Officials report 172 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 59,902 total COVID-19 cases and 1,207 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 172 new cases. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 138.

City officials also reported that 190 patients are hospitalized, 78 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Wolff said officials will be making an announcement regarding the reopening of bars on Wednesday. He said he is waiting on health information he had requested from Metro Health and recommendations from the Community Resource Committee.

Metro Health will be releasing an epidemiology report sometime this week on the city’s COVID-19 website. Below are a few of the takeaways presented by Nirenberg:

Bexar County Epidemiology Report Takeaways 1 of 3 (COSA/Bexar County)

Bexar County Epidemiology Report Takeaways 2 of 3 (COSA/Bexar County)

Bexar County Epidemiology Report Takeaways 3 of 3 (COSA/Bexar County)