Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 25: Leaders report 210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 203,191 total COVID-19 cases and 3,076 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 210 new cases as of Thursday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 179.

City officials also reported that 188 patients are hospitalized, 69 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 434,611 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 243,317 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor said the city has not made a decision on whether traditional Easter camping at the park will be allowed this year.

The city will prioritize those who are most vulnerable. Starting Monday, anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.