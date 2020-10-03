Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 2: Officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 58,039 total COVID-19 cases and 1,138 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 103 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 150.

City officials also reported that 196 patients are hospitalized, 76 are in the intensive care unit and 31 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Here are more highlights from today’s briefing:

The city will be offering PCR tests for asymptomatic residents, starting Monday at some of the city’s free testing sites. These sites include the Cuellar Community Center at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Monday; the Ramirez Community Center at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, and Freeman Coliseum at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday.

The testing is a partnership between Metro Health, Community Labs and BioBridge Global.

Mayor Nirenberg said no doctor’s appointment or insurance will be needed for the asymptomatic testing sites. The tests are free to the public.

During the soft launch of the asymptomatic testing, tests will be administered by appointment only. However, walk-ups may be allowed later on, according to Metro Health officials.

Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff also offered their thoughts and prayers to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The president was taken to a military hospital Friday afternoon as a precaution and his symptoms are being labeled as “mild” as of yet.

With the flu season beginning, Judge Wolff says now is not the time to let down your guard. With the flu and COVID-19 active at the same time, the judge said he hopes Governor Greg Abbott will not ease restrictions just yet and that everyone should remain vigilant against both viruses.