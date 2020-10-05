Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 5: Officials report 68 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate now at 4.9%

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 58,746 total COVID-19 cases and 1,167 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 68 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 136.

City officials also reported that 219 patients are hospitalized, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate has dropped to 4.9%, with a goal of 5% or less.

Public health officials are urging people to answer contact tracing calls and answer questions truthfully.

COVID-19 Risk Level: 10/5/20 (COSA/Bexar County)