Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 10: Leaders report 660 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 185,444 total COVID-19 cases and 2,365 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 660 new cases as of Wednesday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is

City officials also reported that 855 patients are hospitalized, 342 are in the intensive care unit and 198 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 55% of ventilators available.

There were 113 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Wolff said he expects the county to administer 24,600 COVID-19 vaccines by Friday.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.

