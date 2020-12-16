Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 15: Leaders report 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 96,140 total COVID-19 cases and 1,435 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,359 new cases as of Tuesday. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 943.

City officials also reported that 800 patients are hospitalized, 270 are in the intensive care unit and 134 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.

There were 120 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours. Nirenberg says that’s the highest number of hospital admissions in a single day since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 school risk level remains “high,” and in-person learning is not recommended for most students.