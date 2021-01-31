Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 30: Leaders report 2,121 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Nirenberg reported 169,688 total COVID-19 cases and 2,060 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,121 new cases as of Saturday. Fourteen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,422.

City officials also reported that 1,190 patients are hospitalized, 398 are in the intensive care unit and 247 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

