Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 9: Leaders report 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 184,784 total COVID-19 cases and 2,362 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,348 new cases as of Tuesday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 935.

Nirenberg said the cases reported Tuesday include some backlogged numbers from the state.

City officials also reported that 884 patients are hospitalized, 341 are in the intensive care unit and 198 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 56% of ventilators available.

There were 117 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg reported that the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, has been found in Bexar County. He said two county residents have tested positive for the UK variant, and there are approximately 40 cases in the state.

Ad

The mayor said Metro Health is investigating the new variant cases further and will work with the state to identify any others.

READ MORE: Two cases of COVID-19 UK variant identified in Bexar County

Since the positivity rate is below 10% this week, the school risk level is “moderate,” Nirenberg said.

School Risk Level: Week of Feb. 9, 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)