Abbott ‘trampling on the rights of free enterprise’ with latest executive order, San Antonio leaders say

SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of San Antonio and Bexar County did not hold back while discussing Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest mandate during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

On Monday, Abbott issued his 40th executive order regarding the coronavirus pandemic, prohibiting businesses from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against the virus. The order conflicts with a federal directive and will likely be challenged in court.

“This is absurd,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We have an important job to do in protecting lives in our communities and he has locked every tool in the tool shed that we need to do it.”

“He’s trampling of the rights of free enterprise, he’s trampling on the rights of a company to protect not only their employees but their customers,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.

Nirenberg reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,644 since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg said there were 431 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 364.

There are 438 patients in area hospitals (83% unvaccinated), with 151 in the ICU and 65 on ventilators.

More than 1.5 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated.

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at the Alamodome and other Metro Health administration locations. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry.

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn who is eligible for a booster.

The Alamodome site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Officials are also encouraging people to get their flu shots. Many retail pharmacies are offering COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.