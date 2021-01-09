Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 8: Leaders report 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 129,146 total COVID-19 cases and 1,592 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,079 new cases as of Friday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,550.

City officials also reported that 1,398 patients are hospitalized, 388 are in the intensive care unit and 216 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

There were 179 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be set up at the Alamodome starting Monday. Wolff said there is currently a supply of 9,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, with 1,500 appointments to be scheduled per day until the supply is replenished. People can book an appointment starting Saturday. Click here for more information on how to schedule one.

WATCH THE BRIEFING HERE:

Mayor & Judge COVID-19 Briefing: Jan. 8, 2021 We will be live for today's briefing from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 situation. Tune in Monday – Friday at 6:13 p.m. Posted by City of San Antonio - Municipal Government on Friday, January 8, 2021