Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 20: Leaders report 850 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 153,081 total COVID-19 cases and 1,840 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 850 new cases as of Wednesday. Eighteen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,966.

City officials also reported that 1,466 patients are hospitalized, 452 are in the intensive care unit and 247 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

There were 174 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Wolff said officials are working to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Wonderland Mall site by Feb. 8, but more supply of the vaccine would be needed.