Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 30: Officials report 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 57,832 total COVID-19 cases and 1,136 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 155 new cases. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 178.

City officials also reported that 212 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.