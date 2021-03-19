Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 19: Leaders report 138 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 201,411 total COVID-19 cases and 2,996 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 138 new cases as of Friday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 143.

City officials also reported that 201 patients are hospitalized, 75 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 389,049 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 220,124 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor says Metro Health is expected to update its guidance on schools sometime next week after the CDC announced that students could now be distanced 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)