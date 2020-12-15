Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 14: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced 599 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Monday.

The total number of cases now reported by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now stands at 94,781. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the local death toll at 1,429.

Metro Health also reported that 769 patients are hospitalized, 258 are in the intensive care unit and 115 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 62% of ventilators available.

In a sign of improvement, the positivity rate in Bexar County dropped from 15% to 12.5%, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The 7-day rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases in Bexar County is now 933 a day.

Officials were happy to report the county’s first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, but they said there’s still much work ahead of them before the general public gets vaccinated. People are still encouraged to wear masks and social distance until enough people are vaccinated.