Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.9%, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate for Bexar County has dropped to 1.9% this week, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The mayor reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 223, and two new deaths.

Nirenberg said during this week’s briefing that there have been gradual improvements to the area’s hospital systems.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics here.

With conditions improving in our area, city and county COVID-19 briefings will be held only on Tuesdays at 6:13 p.m.

Metro Health is offering the following tips for those participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween:

Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)

