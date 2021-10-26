Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.9%, officials say

Metro Health offers Halloween safety tips

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate for Bexar County has dropped to 1.9% this week, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The mayor reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 223, and two new deaths.

Nirenberg said during this week’s briefing that there have been gradual improvements to the area’s hospital systems.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics here.

With conditions improving in our area, city and county COVID-19 briefings will be held only on Tuesdays at 6:13 p.m.

Metro Health is offering the following tips for those participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween:

Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)
Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)

Click here for more information from Metro Health.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for four years. Using his graduate degree in business from UTSA, he developed "Money: It's Personal," a weekly series that airs on GMSA at 9 on Tuesdays. The series breaks down personal finance topics into easy explainers. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

