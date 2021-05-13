Coronavirus update May 13: More than 955K first-dose COVID-19 vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Thursday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported 220,517 total COVID-19 cases and 3,404 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 265 new cases as of Thursday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 202 cases.

City officials also reported that 200 patients are hospitalized, 55 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 955,976 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 719,767 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor said children ages 12 to 15 can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome. Click here for more information and to learn about other vaccination sites.

Metro Health reminds residents that the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot that covers the younger age groups at the moment under emergency use authorization.

DeBerry and Nirenberg said county and city teams are working together to come up with operation protocols for local government offices after the CDC lifted mask guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated on Thursday.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders. Click here to watch if you are reading KSAT’s coronavirus newsletter.

