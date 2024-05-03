76º
BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old boy who may be in Kirby area

Jaylen Yates last seen Wednesday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Child, Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy last seen on Wednesday.

Jaylen Yates told his mother he was going to be back at his home around 11 a.m., but he never returned.

BCSO believes Jaylen may be in the Sunrise neighborhood in Kirby.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Jaylen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and purple/black Jordan shoes.

BCSO is asking anyone with information to call 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

