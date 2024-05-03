BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old boy who may be in Kirby area

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy last seen on Wednesday.

Jaylen Yates told his mother he was going to be back at his home around 11 a.m., but he never returned.

BCSO believes Jaylen may be in the Sunrise neighborhood in Kirby.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Jaylen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and purple/black Jordan shoes.

BCSO is asking anyone with information to call 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.