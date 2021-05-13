Here’s where children ages 12-15 can receive their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Children ages 12 to 15 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for this age group so far, and children who do receive the vaccine will need to have consent from a parent or legal guardian.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given in two doses weeks apart, and two weeks after the last vaccination is when someone is considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are several vaccine clinics in San Antonio that are offering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group, which are listed below:

Alamodome Drive-Thru Clinic

Children ages 12 to 15 can receive their Pfizer vaccine at the Alamodome’s drive-thru clinic, beginning Friday, May 14.

Children will need to have consent from a parent or legal guardian before receiving the vaccine.

If the child has a photo ID, Metro Health officials encourage them to bring it to their vaccination. However, an ID is not required.

The drive-thru clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older, and an appointment is not required. The clinic’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. To learn more about the Alamodome’s vaccination site, click here.

University Health’s Vaccine Clinic

Starting Thursday, University Health is providing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 at its clinic, located at the Wonderland of Americas, at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

The center is open 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made here but walk-ins are accepted.

Children wanting a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must also provide proof of age. The acceptable documents include a birth certificate or ID that is provided through the child’s school, according to University Health.

Baptist Medical Center Vaccine Clinic

Children, ages 12 to 15, can receive their Pfizer vaccine at Baptist Health System, beginning Friday, May 14, at its vaccine clinic at 417 Camden Street.

Children that are receiving their vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Registration is required and you can register for the vaccination appointment here.

Sul Ross Middle School’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic

Sul Ross Middle School is holding a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, May 15, for children ages 12 and up.

The clinic is located at 3630 Callaghan Road and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. University of Incarnate Word School of Nursing staff and Sul Ross Middle School staff will be on hand as well.

To register for the vaccine, click here . Walk-ins are accepted; however, only those who have registered will be guaranteed a vaccine.

We’ll add more updates to this list as they become available.

