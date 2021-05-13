University Health now providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year olds in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – University Health has announced that it will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 just as the state health department advised providers to release the shots to adolescents.

Starting Thursday, University Health will provide the shot for those as young as 12 years old at its vaccine center at the Wonderland of Americas, located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

The center is open 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made here but walk-ins will also be accepted.

Those wanting a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must provide proof of age. Examples of acceptable documents to prove age include a birth certificate or identification provided through the child’s school, University Health officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday that it has advised providers that the vaccine can be administered to adolescents age 12 to 15 years old.

The recommendation is in line with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which each cleared the drug this week for the same age group.

University Health System Pediatrician Dr. Mandie Svatek previously said kids have about the same side effects that adults have, including arm pain, fever, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

See the video below for more information about what the COVID-19 vaccine means for 12- to 15-year-olds, according to Svatek.

