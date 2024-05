Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 4, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

Key races

Alamo Community College District

Atascosa County ESD #1

Balcones Heights

Bexar Appraisal District

Boerne

Boerne ISD

Bulverde

Castroville

China Grove

Comal County Appraisal District

Comal ISD

Devine

Elmendorf

Fair Oaks Ranch

Falls City ISD

Floresville

Garden Ridge

Grey Forest

Hondo

Karnes City ISD

Kendall County WCID No. 2B

Kenedy

Kerrville

Kirby

Lake Dunlap WCID

Leon Valley

Live Oak

Lytle

Lytle ISD

Medina Valley ISD

Natalia ISD

Navarro ISD

New Braunfels

New Braunfels ISD

North East ISD

Pleasanton

Poteet

Poteet ISD

Poth ISD

Runge ISD

Sabinal

San Antonio MUD

Santa Clara

Selma

Shavano Park

Somerset

Southwest ISD

St. Hedwig

Stockdale ISD

Terrell Hills

Universal City

Uvalde CISD

Email Address Sign Up!

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.