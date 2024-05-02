75º
Key races election results for May 4, 2024 election

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 4, 2024

Key Races

North East ISD

North East ISD Trustee Place 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Gurwitz
00%
Lisa Thompson
00%

North East ISD Trustee Place 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Rhonda Rowland
00%
Tracie Shelton
00%
Jacqueline Klein
00%

North East ISD Trustee Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Beyer*
00%
Jack Hoyle
00%
*Incumbent

North East ISD Trustee Place 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Dick "Raz" Rasmussen
00%
Chris Evans
00%
Melinda Cox
00%

North East ISD Trustee Place 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Hilliard*
00%
Terri Chidgey
00%
*Incumbent

New Braunfels ISD

New Braunfels ISD Bond Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

New Braunfels ISD Bond Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

New Braunfels ISD Bond Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD Bond Election Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Medina Valley ISD Bond Election Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Bexar Appraisal District

Bexar Appraisal District Director Place 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Naomi Elizabeth Miller
00%
Anna Campos
00%

Bexar Appraisal District Director Place 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Erika Hizel
00%
Stephen Spears
00%
Yen Yan
00%

Bexar Appraisal District Director Place 3

Candidate

Votes

%

G.L. "Larry" Lamborn
00%
Bradley Frerich
00%
Robert Bruce
00%
Mel Bayne
00%

Comal County Appraisal District

Comal County Appraisal District Place 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Rob Johnson
00%
Camille Adams
00%

Comal County Appraisal District Place 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Brown
00%
Garrison Maurer
00%

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

