Key races election results for May 4, 2024 election

Search Your Local Races
Key Races
North East ISD
Candidate
Votes
%
Michael Gurwitz
00%
Lisa Thompson
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Rhonda Rowland
00%
Tracie Shelton
00%
Jacqueline Klein
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
David Beyer*
00%
Jack Hoyle
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Dick "Raz" Rasmussen
00%
Chris Evans
00%
Melinda Cox
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Steve Hilliard*
00%
Terri Chidgey
00%
*Incumbent
New Braunfels ISD
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 156)
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 156)
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 156)
Medina Valley ISD
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Bexar Appraisal District
Candidate
Votes
%
Naomi Elizabeth Miller
00%
Anna Campos
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Erika Hizel
00%
Stephen Spears
00%
Yen Yan
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
G.L. "Larry" Lamborn
00%
Bradley Frerich
00%
Robert Bruce
00%
Mel Bayne
00%
Comal County Appraisal District
Candidate
Votes
%
Rob Johnson
00%
Camille Adams
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Robert Brown
00%
Garrison Maurer
00%
Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.