Kerrville election results for May 4, 2024 election

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 4, 2024

Kerrville

Kerrville Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Roman Garcia
00%
Joe Herring Jr.
00%

Kerrville City Council Place 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Kent McKinney
00%
Brent Bates
00%

Kerrville City Council Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Brenda Hughes *
00%
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
00%
*Incumbent

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. G

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. H

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. I

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville Special Elections Prop. J

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

