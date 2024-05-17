A joyful noise? City cites San Antonio church for loud bells

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio church is now on probation with the city for playing the sounds of its church bells at too high a volume.

The city of San Antonio and a municipal court judge have deemed the Infant Jesus of Prague Church a habitual noise violator.

“It was very loud at one time. It was constant, like all week long,” one nearby neighbor told KSAT. The neighbor asked to remain anonymous.

Neighbors in the area said the church, located on West Woodlawn Avenue on the Northwest Side, plays their speakers too loudly. Those complaints got the attention of the city’s Development Services Department back in April 2023.

“My stomach hurts. It makes me angry that I have to live here,” Patricia Verduzco said back in 2023. “This is my sanctuary, and it’s just unacceptable. I really wish something would be done.”

KSAT first reported on this story in April 2023 when the noise complaints began. At the time, the city said the church abided by city rules.

During the last six to eight months, officials said the church had violated the noise ordinance at least four times.

“All he had to do was really turn down the speakers, and he could still play them,” City of San Antonio director of development services Michael Shannon said. “It’s allowed, but he chose not to.”

Shannon said when fines didn’t get the church to comply, the city took them to municipal court. A municipal court judge sided with the city, putting the church on a one-year probation.

“What that means is, if we do find him in violation of the noise ordinance in the next year, we’ll confiscate that equipment,” said Shannon.

KSAT went to the church and briefly spoke to Infant Jesus of Prague Church priest John Gabriel on Thursday. Gabriel said the decision wasn’t right but declined to comment further.

Gabriel’s stance on Thursday is much different than what he said in 2023.

“Don’t like the noise? Buy us out. Otherwise, shut the hell up,” Gabriel said in April 2023.

“His message from the onset was that, as a church, he was granted the ability to do what he pleased and how he pleased,” KSAT told Shannon.

“As I told him directly, we completely disagree,” said Shannon. “Just being a church doesn’t give you free rein to do whatever you want and violate city codes.”

More related stories on KSAT: