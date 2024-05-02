Family of man shot, killed in Converse says they wish trooper ‘used less force’

CONVERSE, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed by a DPS trooper in Converse on Monday said they hope for truth and justice.

After watching the video showing the moments leading up to a trooper shooting and killing 37-year-old Luis Navarro, an attorney for his family reached out to KSAT.

In a statement, Navarro’s family called his death a shock, adding that they “have many questions about his death, and wish that the troopers had used less force.”

The incident began in New Braunfels after a trooper tried to pull 37-year-old Luis Navarro over on a traffic stop, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Navarro drove away and led the trooper on a chase that reached speeds of 110 mph, the agency said.

DPS said Navarro crashed into another car right before the shooting.

“Based on our knowledge of him, we do not believe he was a threat when he got out of the vehicle,” the Navarro family said.

Navarro had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the Bexar County Jail and the Criminal Warrants Division.

An indictment obtained by KSAT shows Navarro was accused of pointing a gun at a family member in December 2019. Bexar County court records show Navarro had a dozen charges in the last two decades. Records show he was found guilty of two misdemeanors — theft and terroristic threat of a family/household.

KSAT reached out to DPS on Thursday to request an interview. Sgt. Kenny Mata said there was no further information to provide.

“Luis was flawed, and made mistakes, but he was part of our family and will be missed by many‚” said Navarros’ family.

Read the family’s full statement below:

“We mourn deeply the loss of Luis Miquel Navarro, our son, brother, father, stepdad, and friend. He was deeply loved and a vital part of our family. His death is a shock to us and we ask that you understand our need to grieve.

“We have many questions about his death, and wish that the troopers had used less force. We do not have all the facts yet, but based on our knowledge of him, we do not believe he was a threat when he got out of the vehicle.

“It is our hope that a full and unbiased investigation takes place. We ask for persons with information to please come forward.

“Luis was flawed, and made mistakes, but he was part of our family and will be missed by many. We look for the facts to come out as we mourn him, and hope for equal justice for all under the law.”