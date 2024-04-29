Man shot, killed on 1604 by DPS Trooper following high-speed chase, authorities say

The roadway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot by a trooper following a high-speed chase, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan at I-35 and Solms Road, but the driver drove away, reaching speeds up to 110 miles per hour, DPS said.

During the chase, the driver of the Caravan crashed into a Tahoe on East Loop 1604 and FM 78, according to authorities.

The man refused to obey the DPS Troopers’ commands after the crash, DPS said.

The trooper used his Taser weapon on the man, but that did not affect him, according to DPS Sergeant Kenny Mata.

The DPS Trooper ended up shooting the man, authorities said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to DPS.

DPS mentioned there was a woman inside the vehicle with the man. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

There were two people inside the Tahoe that the Caravan hit. A man was uninjured, but a woman was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to DPS.

There’s no current threat to the public, but plenty of officers are in the area, according to Converse police.

The roadway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.