17 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,559 since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg said there were 396 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 400.

There are 496 patients in area hospitals (82% unvaccinated), with 184 in the ICU and 98 on ventilators. Twenty COVID-19 hospital patients are children, Nirenberg said.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics here.

Nirenberg said 1,503,314 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,252,704 people are fully vaccinated. The city reports 59,993 booster shots administered since Aug. 13.

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at the Alamodome and other Metro Health administration locations. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry.

Ad

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn who is eligible for a booster.

The Alamodome site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Officials are also encouraging people to get their flu shots. Many retail pharmacies are offering COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.