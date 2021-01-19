Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 18: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high in Bexar County hospitals

SAN ANTONIO – During Monday evening’s COVID-19 briefing, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff confirmed the county is at an all-time high in hospitalizations related to the virus.

Nirenberg reported 149,836 total COVID-19 cases and 1,812 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,281 new cases. Three deaths related to the virus were confirmed on Monday. The 7-day moving average of cases is at 2,028, Nirenberg said.

City officials also reported that 1,520 patients are hospitalized. The intensive care units reported 437 patients. Of those patients, 260 are on ventilators, up from 244 on Sunday.

“Of course, the hospital numbers are really disturbing,” Wolff said. “It’s really taxing on the hospitals.”

Nirenberg said there were 174 COVID-19 hospital admissions over the past 24 hours.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

Officials said the silver lining in the COVID-19 metrics was the positivity rate declining for a second consecutive week, hitting 17.5%. Two weeks ago, the positivity rate stood at roughly 23%.

All COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday at the Alamodome were pushed back to Wednesday due to a delay in the city receiving a vaccine shipment. You can learn more here.