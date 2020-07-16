Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 15: Metro Health creates task force to come up with guidelines for students to return to campus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

WATCH: Metro Health director says refrigerated trucks now in use during July 14 briefing

Martinez also said Metro Health is working to get more health professionals to assist with the workload needed for nursing homes.

Dr. Paul Hancock, with Methodist Healthcare System, said he’s seeing an increase of patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

Hancock said he’s seeing some COVID-19 patients staying in the hospital for weeks due to a longer recovery period.

Hancock said the Methodist emergency rooms are far from overwhelmed and are quiet. He said some people may not being going to the ER out of fear. However, he said doctors are able to perform surgery on those who need it most.

Hancock said Methodist is not using refrigerated trucks, and the health care system is managing its morgue situation.

