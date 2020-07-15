San Antonio’s COVID-19 case count increases by 479

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials on Wednesday announced 479 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count to 21,546.

The deadly virus also claimed seven more lives, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during nightly coronavirus briefing. The death toll now stands at 208.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly decreased on Wednesday, but intensive care unit numbers went up.

Nirenberg said 1,231 are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 1,237 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 438 are in the intensive care unit, up from 417 on Tuesday. Less than half of the county’s ventilators are available, with 274 of them currently being used.

Capacity stayed constant, showing 11% of staffed hospital beds available.

A week after requiring schools to offer in-person instruction for five days a week, the Texas Education Agency issued a crucial exception that could delay the move.

TEA officials confirmed school districts ordered to close by local health officials would continue to be funded, if remote instruction was offered for all students, according to the Texas Tribune.

On Tuesday, Nirenberg said that option is on the table. Interim Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger said the health agency would not unilaterally make that decision without consulting with school districts.

Many school districts have already delayed in-person instruction, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed on Tuesday.

