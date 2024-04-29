2 killed in helicopter crash in Spring Branch, authorities say

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Two people are dead after a small aircraft crashed in a neighborhood in Spring Branch, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hummingbird 260 Helicopter crashed around 3:15 p.m. on Monday in the 600 block of Lantana Ridge, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, according to authorities.

A public information officer with Comal County initially said a plane had crashed.