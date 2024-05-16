Students, district officials armed with sledgehammers celebrate upcoming renovations at Sam Houston High School

SAN ANTONIO – Armed with sledgehammers, students and district officials on Thursday celebrated what will one day be a major facelift at Sam Houston High School.

The “wall-breaking” ceremony featuring sledgehammers was a fun twist to the usual tradition of a groundbreaking ceremony where shovels are used.

The celebration was held prior to a $45 million renovation project at the school that will begin this summer.

The upgrades include the following:

New competition gym

Renovated locker and training rooms

New mat room and weight room

Athletic concourse

Renovated existing gym

Renovated auditorium

New gallery area and black box theater space

Relocated and expanded dance studio

New student entrance, concourse area, and learning stairs

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

The project is part of the district’s 2020 bond program, which was passed by San Antonio ISD voters in November 2020.