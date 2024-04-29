City of Uvalde appoints new assistant police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The City of Uvalde announced the appointment of its new assistant police chief, Michael “Mike” Davis, on Monday.

Davis has over 25 years of experience working with criminal justice organizations and is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement master peace officer and advanced instructor, according to the city.

The new assistant chief has been recognized nationally and locally for his leadership and initiatives.

Davis issued the following statement upon his appointment:

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Uvalde. It is with great respect and enthusiasm that I step into this role alongside Chief Delgado. Together, we are committed to serving the wonderful citizens of Uvalde and ensuring the safety and well-being of all who visit our beautiful city.

“Throughout my twenty-three years in law enforcement, I have upheld the oath of policing with unwavering dedication. I believe in the importance of competence, character, and accountability. Both internal and external transparency are essential components of effective policing, and I am committed to reinforcing these values within the Uvalde Police Department.

“As public servants, we play a critical role as civic leaders in the communities we serve. Trust and transparency are the cornerstones of legitimacy. Working closely with Chief Delgado and our dedicated officers, I aim to integrate our department into the fabric of the community. We will prioritize community values while equipping our team with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

“Our vision extends beyond immediate concerns; we are dedicated to addressing long-term public safety challenges. By investing in professional development and fostering multi- disciplinary partnerships, we will create open lines of communication and ensure access to vital resources. As we embark on this journey together, I want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to community partnerships. By fostering strong relationships with our residents, businesses, and organizations, we can collectively contribute to making the City of Uvalde one of the safest cities in the nation.

“Our approach is rooted in respect, collaboration, and shared responsibility. We recognize that safety is a collective effort—one that extends beyond the boundaries of law enforcement. By actively engaging with our community, listening to their concerns, and working collaboratively, we can address challenges effectively and proactively.

“Together, we will build trust, enhance communication, and create a safer environment for all. I am honored to be part of this endeavor, and I look forward to celebrating our shared successes as we continue to serve and protect the wonderful people of Uvalde.”