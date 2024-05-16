Dallas Cowboys’ 2024-25 schedule revealed by NFL

(Erik Verduzco, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

DALLAS – The National Football League (NFL) released the schedule for the upcoming 2024 season Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, the Dallas Cowboys schedule features six nationally broadcast primetime games, three of which will be played at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys kick off their 2024 season on Sept. 8 when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns. This marks the first time the Cowboys will open the season against an AFC team since 2011, according to the release.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott, two finalists for last season’s NFL MVP award, are scheduled to duel Week 3 in Arlington.

The Cowboys’ October schedule begins with a date against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Dallas will then return home to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 13. To close out the month, the Cowboys travel west to face the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys’ first of two Monday Night Football games is scheduled for Nov. 18 against their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans. The second one falls on Dec. 9 versus quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys face off against back-to-back NFC East rivals towards the end of November. The Nov. 24 game against the Washington Commanders falls four days before their annual Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants on Nov. 28.

A press release said the Cowboys’ schedule features nine games against eight teams that earned a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

Full Cowboys schedule