Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 26: Officials report 134 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 45,622 total COVID-19 cases and 754 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 134 new cases. Thirteen new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 137.

The deaths occurred between June 21 and Aug. 25, Nirenberg said.

City officials also reported that 436 patients are hospitalized , 202 are in the intensive care unit and 134 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.

The city is experiencing a surge of evacuees from the coast as Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in a few hours. Nirenberg said 2,100 people have been processed as evacuees.

The city is working to scale up to 2,000 hotel rooms for those coming to San Antonio. It’s also housing 80 nursing home and assisted living patients at the Freeman Coliseum field hospital. Some family members are also staying in a nearby area with those patients, Wolff said. He also said there are no COVID-19 patients staying in that facility.

People who are being processed as evacuees will undergo a medical screening, Wolff said. Those who need immediate medical attention will be sent to a hospital or a medical care facility, officials said. The coliseum is also providing a space for first responders.

Metro Health Deputy Director Jennifer Herriott said the city has set up two medical stations at major hotels to arrange for any medical needs for evacuees. They’re also being reminded of proper COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

