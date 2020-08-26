These are all the evacuation orders in place in Texas because of Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Texas – Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for several Texas cities and counties ahead of Hurricane Laura.
Get the latest tracking on Hurricane Laura here from the KSAT meteorologists, Your Weather Authority.
San Antonio is helping out those that may be impacted by the storm. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, 1,458 evacuees have arrived at the city’s evacuation center since it opened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They are expecting more today.
San Pedro Manor, a nursing home facility near San Antonio College, also received 57 evacuees from a sister nursing home in Galveston early Tuesday morning.
Follow KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne as he reports from the Texas Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura
These are the places with evacuation orders currently in place:
- City of Beaumont - Mayor Becky Ames ordered a mandatory evacuation of all citizens on Tuesday.
- Brazoria County - Brazoria County Judge, Matt Sebesta, issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee.
- Chambers County - “Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order, specifically targeted at residents whose homes are in low-lying or flood-prone areas, or those whose homes have flooded during recent high-rain events,” according to the Chambers County Emergency Management Facebook page.
- City of Dickinson - Mayor Julie Masters declared a local disaster due to Hurricane Laura, and has issued a voluntary evacuation order for the City of Dickinson effective Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
- City of Galveston - City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to begin leaving the island for safety after overnight models shifted the landfall of Hurricane Laura westward.
- Galveston County - Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued a disaster declaration for the area ahead of Hurricane Laura, according to KPRC. Galveston County has issued a voluntary evacuation for the Bolivar Peninsula.
- Jefferson County - A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday night and went into effect at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- City of La Marque - Mandatory evacuation outside the levee system. Voluntary evacuation inside the levee system.
- Orange County - City Officials called for a mandatory evacuation for all of Orange County at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Port Arthur - Mayor issued a mandatory evacuation for the City of Port Arthur at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Seabrook - Mayor Thom Kolupski issued a voluntary evacuation order for Seabrook residents in low-lying areas, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive, according to city officials.
The state of Texas hurricane Center listed the following evacuation orders (most recently updated Wednesday at 11 a.m.):
Mandatory:
- Bolivar Peninsula
- Galveston, City of
- Hardin County
- Jasper County
- Jefferson County
- Newton County
- Orange County
- Port Arthur, City of
Voluntary:
- Baytown, City of
- Brazoria County
- Chambers County
- Clear Lake Shores, City of
- Dear Park, City of
- Dickinson, City of
- El Lago, City of
- Harris County, Zones A and B
- Jamaica Beach, City of
- La Porte, City of
- League City
- Liberty County
- Lynchburg, City of
- Mont Belvieu, City of
- Nassau Bay, City of
- Pasadena, City of
- Polk County
- Port Arthur, City of
- Seabrook, City of
- Taylor Lake Village, City of
- Tiki Island, City of
- Webster, City of
Interactive map shows major hurricanes, tropical storms that hit Texas from 2001-2020