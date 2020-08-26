These are all the evacuation orders in place in Texas because of Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Texas – Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for several Texas cities and counties ahead of Hurricane Laura.

San Antonio is helping out those that may be impacted by the storm. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, 1,458 evacuees have arrived at the city’s evacuation center since it opened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They are expecting more today.

San Pedro Manor, a nursing home facility near San Antonio College, also received 57 evacuees from a sister nursing home in Galveston early Tuesday morning.

These are the places with evacuation orders currently in place:

The state of Texas hurricane Center listed the following evacuation orders (most recently updated Wednesday at 11 a.m.):

Mandatory:

Bolivar Peninsula

Galveston, City of

Hardin County

Jasper County

Jefferson County

Newton County

Orange County

Port Arthur, City of

Voluntary:

Baytown, City of

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Clear Lake Shores, City of

Dear Park, City of

Dickinson, City of

El Lago, City of

Harris County, Zones A and B

Jamaica Beach, City of

La Porte, City of

League City

Liberty County

Lynchburg, City of

Mont Belvieu, City of

Nassau Bay, City of

Pasadena, City of

Polk County

Port Arthur, City of

Seabrook, City of

Taylor Lake Village, City of

Tiki Island, City of

Webster, City of

