Interactive map shows major hurricanes, tropical storms that hit Texas from 2001-2020

SAN ANTONIO – With Hurricane Laura looking to make landfall sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning, we’re taking a look back at some of the bigger storms to hit the Lone Star state, starting with Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

Hurricane Rita in 2005 was one of the most intense tropical cyclones on record for the Gulf of Mexico and caused $4.7 billion in damage.

That number pales in comparison, however to Hurricane Harvey which had an estimated impact of $125 billion reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which estimates the total approximate cost of damages from weather and climate disasters from the U.S. from 1980 to 2019 to be $1.75 trillion.

An interactive story map below allows you to click through locations where hurricanes and tropical storms have made landfall.

