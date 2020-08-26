Follow KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne as he reports on location as Hurricane Laura aims for Texas coast

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall sometime late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne is currently in Beaumont where emergency crews are staging ahead of the storm. Watch his latest update in the video player above. He will provide more updates throughout the day.

Click here for the latest tracking from the KSAT meteorologists.

San Antonio is helping out those that may be impacted by Hurricane Laura. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, 1,458 evacuees have arrived at the city’s evacuation center since it opened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They are expecting more today.

City of Galveston orders mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Laura

San Pedro Manor, a nursing home facility near San Antonio College, also received 57 evacuees from a sister nursing home in Galveston early Tuesday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update on Hurricane Laura response at noon.

LIVE RADAR:

You can follow along with Your Weather Authority as we continue to track Laura by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Our KSAT Hurricane Tracker app also allows you to monitor the tropics from your phone during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs until November 30.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources: