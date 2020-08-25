City of Galveston orders mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Texas – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the city of Galveston ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday which instructs residents to leave the island and suspends city services at noon on Tuesday.

“Overnight models shifted the landfall of Hurricane Laura westward,” according to the evacuation order from the city.

Hurricane Laura “is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday to early Thursday as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The landfall is anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border”, according to the latest National Weather Service models, the order states.

Galveston officials cited “the uncertainty of the path and the heightened intensity of this storm, as well as the track westward overnight” as the reasons for issuing the mandatory evacuation order.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

Police and fire service will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen, city leaders said.

