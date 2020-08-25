Watch beach cams in Galveston as Hurricane Laura approaches

Texas – Hurricane Laura is approaching the coast and is expected to make landfall sometime around late Wednesday or very early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting that the Category 1 hurricane will eventually strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, making landfall anywhere from Galveston Bay to Vermilion Bay in Louisiana. Get the detailed forecast from KSAT’s weather team here.

Laura is the 12th-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is not expected to bring much rain to San Antonio.

However, the hurricane could bring widespread flooding to the coastal area and a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the city of Galveston.

You can keep an eye on the Galveston area with the following beach cams in the area:

