Watch beach cams in Galveston as Hurricane Laura approaches

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall along the Texas & Louisiana coasts late Wednesday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Texas, Tropical Storm, Corpus Christi, San Antonio
Galveston beach on Jan. 24, 2019. (Galveston Babe's Beach cam)

Texas – Hurricane Laura is approaching the coast and is expected to make landfall sometime around late Wednesday or very early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting that the Category 1 hurricane will eventually strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, making landfall anywhere from Galveston Bay to Vermilion Bay in Louisiana. Get the detailed forecast from KSAT’s weather team here.

Laura is the 12th-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is not expected to bring much rain to San Antonio.

However, the hurricane could bring widespread flooding to the coastal area and a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the city of Galveston.

You can keep an eye on the Galveston area with the following beach cams in the area:

