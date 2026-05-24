PHOTOS: Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosts food drive on North Side

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food donation drive Thursday through Saturday on the North Side.

The food drive took place at the Regal Alamo Quarry in the 200 block of East Basse Road. Check out some photos from Saturday’s event below:

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The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food bank charity at the Regal Alamo Quarry on May 23, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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