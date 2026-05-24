PHOTOS: Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosts food drive on North Side
Event took place Saturday at the Regal Alamo Quarry
SAN ANTONIO – The Star Wars Society of San Antonio hosted a food donation drive Thursday through Saturday on the North Side.
The food drive took place at the Regal Alamo Quarry in the 200 block of East Basse Road. Check out some photos from Saturday’s event below:
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About the Author
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.