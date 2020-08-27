View beach cams in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall

Texas – Hurricane Laura made landfall at close to 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding continues in portions of Louisiana. Get the detailed forecast from KSAT’s weather team here.

Due to the intensity of the storm, many webcams in the coastal region of Louisiana are down, however, there are a few cameras in New Orleans that are still operational.

You can keep an eye on the Louisiana coast with the following beach cams in the area:

For full weather coverage from the KSAT meteorologists, including a hurricane tracker, click here.

