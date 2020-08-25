Hurricane Laura sets sights on Texas/Louisiana coast

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall this week sometime late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The latest on Hurricane Laura

As of Tuesday morning, Laura has reached Category 1 hurricane status with sustained winds of 75 mph. Laura is situated in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is quickly moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

City of Galveston orders mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Laura

The latest stats on Hurricane Laura as of Tuesday morning (8/25) (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center - which can be seen at the top of this article - has Laura quickly charging through the Gulf over the next 36 hours.

San Antonio nursing home takes in evacuees from Galveston fleeing Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to rapidly strengthen to at least a Category 3 hurricane, making landfall anywhere from Galveston Bay to Vermilion Bay in Louisiana late Wednesday into Thursday morning. At the time of landfall, wind speeds from Laura could be as high as 115 mph. A close up of the track at the time of forecast landfall can be seen below.

A close-up view of Hurricane Laura's forecast track at the time of landfall (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Impact to Texas

People from Galveston to Houston to Beaumont and Port Arthur will need to be on high alert over the next few days, as even a subtle shift to the west could mean major impacts for these Texas cities. Out of an abundance of caution, the cities of Port Arthur and Galveston have issued mandatory evacuations. A shift to the east would mean more intense impacts for those along the Louisiana coast.

As for those of us around San Antonio, we’ll stay on the dry side of Hurricane Laura. While we may have a few isolated showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday, it will still simply be hot and sunny.

Stay Informed

You can follow along with Your Weather Authority as we continue to track Laura by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Our KSAT Hurricane Tracker app also allows you to monitor the tropics from your phone during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs until November 30.

Types of Tropical Systems

Tropical systems have various names, depending on their wind strength. Watch the video below as KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes some time to explain the different tropical categories.