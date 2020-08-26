300 evacuees fleeing Hurricane Laura expected to arrive in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City has joined in with cities across the state to open up evacuation sites for gulf coast evacuees.

Dozens of evacuees checked in at a processing site in the 200 block of Gembler Road on Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott adds 36 counties to disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Laura

The site parking lot was turned into an area where all displaced residents and evacuees could go before heading to the shelter locations.

The site is run by the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management and opened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said shelter will be available to evacuees in hotels across the city.

“We have shelter available mostly in hotels,” Nirenberg said. “There is a welcome area to assess people coming in to see if there’s any medical assistance needed.”

City of Galveston orders mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Laura

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department said about 300 evacuees are expected to arrive by the end of tonight.

More than 230 people are arriving on buses and the rest in their own vehicles.