Gov. Greg Abbott to hold press conference at 1 p.m ahead of Hurricane Laura

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article.

Although Marco has already made landfall in Louisiana, Hurricane Laura has a bigger chance to threaten the Texas coast.

Because of that, Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday which instructs residents to leave the island and suspends city services at noon on Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura “is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday to early Thursday as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The landfall is anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border”, according to the latest National Weather Service models, the order states.

