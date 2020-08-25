93ºF

Local News

Gov. Greg Abbott to hold press conference at 1 p.m ahead of Hurricane Laura

Laura expected to impact Texas, Louisiana

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Greg Abbott, Texas, Marco, Laura, Hurricane
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd thanked officials in Corpus Chrisit for their leadership during Hurricane Hanna and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to help the victims affected by the storm.
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd thanked officials in Corpus Chrisit for their leadership during Hurricane Hanna and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to help the victims affected by the storm. (KSAT)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article.

Although Marco has already made landfall in Louisiana, Hurricane Laura has a bigger chance to threaten the Texas coast.

Because of that, Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday which instructs residents to leave the island and suspends city services at noon on Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura “is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday to early Thursday as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The landfall is anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border”, according to the latest National Weather Service models, the order states.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: