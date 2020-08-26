Gov. Abbott to give update on Hurricane Laura response at noon

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday will give an update on the state’s response to areas impacted by Hurricane Laura, now a Category 3 storm.

A news conference is expected at noon from an operations center in Austin. A livestream will be placed in this article, but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Areas from Houston to Beaumont to Lafayette, La. are bracing for direct impacts from the storm, which is expected to make landfall between late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Hurricane Laura sets sights on Texas/Louisiana coast

The hurricane intensified into a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning, but it could rapidly strengthen into at least a Category 4 storm, according to KSAT meteorologists.

WATCH: KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne reports from High Island, east of Galveston

More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in the area of the Gulf Coast along the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the Associated Press. People living in cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur have been told to evacuate.

Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Those areas may see hurricane-force winds, torrential downpours and storm surge. Meanwhile, San Antonio is expected to remain on the dry side of the storm.

San Antonio is among the Texas cities that have opened up evacuation sites. A processing site in the 200 block of Gembler Road opened Tuesday and Mayor Ron Nirenberg said hotel rooms are other options.

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott gives Tuesday update on storm

Read also: