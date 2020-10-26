Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 26: Officials report 151 new COVID-19 cases; county’s risk level is now ‘moderate’

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 64,767 total COVID-19 cases and 1,247 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 151 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 192.

City officials also reported that 248 patients are hospitalized, 91 are in the intensive care unit and 45 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 6.9%, up from 5.8% last week. The goal is to have a positivity rate under 5%.

The county’s COVID-19 risk level is now “moderate." The school risk level is also “moderate.”

COVID-19 Risk Level 10/26/20 (COSA/Bexar County)