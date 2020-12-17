Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 16: Leaders report 1,396 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 97,536 total COVID-19 cases and 1,440 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,396 new cases as of Wednesday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,038.

City officials also reported that 826 patients are hospitalized, 267 are in the intensive care unit and 130 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 62% of ventilators available.

There were 98 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours. Nirenberg said that is the second-highest number of hospitalizations in one day since the pandemic began.