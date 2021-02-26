Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 25: Leaders report 404 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 194,736 total COVID-19 cases and 2,514 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 404 new cases as of Thursday. Four new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average will be reported during Monday’s briefing since there wasn’t enough data this week due to lack of testing because of last week’s winter storm.

City officials also reported that 494 patients are hospitalized, 194 are in the intensive care unit and 111 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 3,510 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Alamodome on Thursday. He said the city and county are requesting more doses since they have the capacity to vaccinate more people.

The mayor said the city is expected to receive 10,000 Pfizer vaccines for first-dose appointments sometime next week. Click here for the latest vaccine information on the city website.

More than 34,000 people signed up for the city’s new vaccine texting system, according to Nirenberg. See how to subscribe below:

COVID-19 Vaccine Text Alerts (COSA/Bexar County)

Winter Weather Response Update

Nirenberg said San Antonians should call 311 and dial option 5 for information on disaster help. Click here for help online.

The mayor also said an emergency fund was set up to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm. Click here to donate.

Emergency Resource Call Center (COSA/Bexar County)