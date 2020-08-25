124 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Officials confirmed 124 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County on Tuesday.

The new cases took Bexar County’s cumulative total to 45,488 since the start of the pandemic in March.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 16 more died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 741. The deaths reported Tuesday occurred between July 21 and Aug. 18.

In Bexar County hospitals, 458 are hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, Nirenberg said. Hospitalizations have steadily decreased since July, when more than 1,200 COVID-19 related hospitalizations were reported. Nirenberg said 209 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit while 139 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said 15% of hospital beds and 59% of ventilators are available.